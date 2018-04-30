Loading articles...

Welcome to the partisan fury, Michelle Wolf

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – White House Correspondents Association roaster Michelle Wolf joins a club with the likes of Kathy Griffin, Stormy Daniels and David Hogg — little-known or unknown figures who suddenly became surrogates for the hyper-partisan rhetorical warfare of the Trump era.

President Donald Trump tweeted his disgust at Wolf’s routine Monday, she was a hot topic on “The View,” and journalists wondered if the annual WHCA dinner should be changed or ditched. But a backlash quickly developed among people who wondered why anyone should be surprised to get edgy comedy when you hire an edgy comedian.

Trump supporters also wondered how people could be disgusted by Wolf’s routine and not by the president’s behaviour.

Wolf now has a burst of publicity as she heads into a new Netflix show.

