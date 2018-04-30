Police identify suspect wanted in downtown Toronto karaoke bar shooting

Toronto police have identified a suspect after two people were shot at a karaoke bar in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police were called to the scene near Yonge and Elm streets, just north of Dundas, around 1:30 a.m. on April 3, after witnesses reported hearing at least five shots ring out in the area.

Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg and a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said both victims received treatment for their injuries.

On Monday, police announced they had identified the person they believe is responsible for the shooting as Joseph Boachie, 22, of Toronto.

Boachie is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a slew of charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of firearm and assault with a weapon.

Police have released an image of the suspect and say he’s considered armed and dangerous.

There has been no word on a possible motive for the attack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-5200.