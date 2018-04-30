Second Newfoundland and Labrador minister out of cabinet pending conduct review

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A second minister in less than a week is out of Newfoundland and Labrador’s cabinet over a complaint about inappropriate conduct.

Premier Dwight Ball says Dale Kirby is out of the Liberal caucus and his role as education minister while allegations about his behaviour are reviewed.

Kirby is the second minister to step aside after similar complaints saw Eddie Joyce leave caucus and his municipal affairs and environment portfolios last week.

Joyce faces allegations of harassment by Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh along with a Progressive Conservative member.

Ball would not confirm details except to say the complaints against both ministers aren’t sexual or physical in nature.

He says the commissioner for legislative standards will investigate the allegations as part of attempts to halt bullying in provincial politics.