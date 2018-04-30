Provincial permits don't consider Species at Risk Act: Environment Canada

OTTAWA – Environment Canada says the provincial agencies that license development on caribou habitat aren’t required to follow crucial federal laws.

A report by the federal department looks at the various efforts provinces have made to protect woodland caribou, which are considered a threatened species in most of Canada.

It finds in almost every province, the boards issuing permits for industrial activity aren’t subject to constraints imposed by the federal Species At Risk Act.

Those constraints include requirements that at least two-thirds of critical habitat be left undeveloped.

The report finds all provinces are working on ways to conserve their herds.

Most of those moves remain in the planning and development stage.