Nova Scotia notifies police after new alleged breaches of website

HALIFAX – The Nova Scotia government says it has found 11 other instances of “unusual activity” on its freedom-of-information website that occurred since it alleged a young man breached its site in early March.

A spokesman says the activity came from different computer addresses than the 19-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly violating a rarely used Criminal Code section prohibiting “unauthorized use of computer.”

The province has said about 700 people were affected by the original alleged breach of the 7,000 documents accessed between March 3 and March 5.

The Department of Internal Services says in a news release today that since then 900 of the same documents were downloaded, and it is notifying 53 people whose “sensitive personal information” was accessed.

The department says that police have been notified in order for them to consider the fresh information as part of their ongoing investigation of the breach, which has yet to result in formal charges.

David Fraser, a lawyer who represents the 19-year-old, says it’s not surprising that when you leave documents accessible to the public on a website without proper security, that they will be read and downloaded.