Man found unresponsive in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police say one man has been rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the scene near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was last seen running south from the scene. He is described as black in his 20s with facial hair, wearing a windbreaker hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.