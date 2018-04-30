In photos: #TorontoStrong shrine

A week after being rocked by violence, the site where the infamous Toronto van attack left dozens of lives devastated is now a growing shrine to those lost and wounded.

Hundreds of bouquets, candles and signs fill Olive Square Park with messages of compassion, remembrance and strength. As residents work towards healing, the park has become a place for people to come together in grief and solidarity, serving as a testament to the spirit of the city.

