Ontario court to rule on Forcillo appeal in Yatim death

The Toronto police officer found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim will learn the outcome of his appeal Monday afternoon.

Const. James Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Yatim on an empty streetcar in July of 2013.

Dramatic video from the scene showed the officer firing three shots at Yatim, who was holding a knife at the time. Once on the ground, the video showed Forcillo firing six more shots.

The jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of attempted murder, arguing there was no justification for the last six shots fired at Yatim.

The Ontario Court of Appeal will release its interpretation of the nine shots Forcillo fired — which was delivered in two volleys, just 5.5 seconds apart.

Forcillo will learn if he will stay in jail to serve out his sentence, be acquitted outright, or be acquitted and ordered to have a second trial.

He is currently being held in custody for breaking bail conditions.

