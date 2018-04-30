Loading articles...

Canadian first baseman Joey Votto named National League player of the week

Last Updated Apr 30, 2018 at 4:21 pm EDT

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been named the National League player of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Laurence Kesterson

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been named the National League player of the week.

The Toronto native hit four home runs and had eight runs batted in with a .360 average in 99 at-bats last week as the Reds won four of seven games.

It’s the fifth time in his career that Votto has earned the honour.

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius won the American League award.

