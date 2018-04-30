Canadian first baseman Joey Votto named National League player of the week

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been named the National League player of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Laurence Kesterson
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been named the National League player of the week.
The Toronto native hit four home runs and had eight runs batted in with a .360 average in 99 at-bats last week as the Reds won four of seven games.
It’s the fifth time in his career that Votto has earned the honour.
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius won the American League award.
