Watch Live: #TorontoStrong vigil honouring van attack victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne are among the thousands gathered at Mel Lastman Square for the #TorontoStrong vigil honouring victims of last Monady’s van attack.

Religious leaders expected to speak at the event include Willard Metzgar, Imam Refaat Mohamed, Pandit Suraj Persad, Rabbi Baruch Frydman-Kohl, Rabbi Yael Splansky, Venerable Dr. Bhante Saranapala and Eva Goldfinger.

As well there will be performances by Red Spirit Drummers, Toronto Jewish Chorus, Willowdale Choir, Metropolitan Community Choir, Toronto Children’s Concert Choir and Earl Haig Secondary School & Cardinal Carder Academy of the Arts choirs.