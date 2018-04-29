TorontoStrong vigil: 'We are strong, we will move forward together'

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto Sunday evening to remember those killed and injured Monday when a van plowed into dozens of pedestrians along Yonge Street in North York.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne were among the 25,000 plus who attended the #TorontoStrong vigil at Mel Lastman Square, near the site of the attack in the city’s north end.

Rabbis, an imam and a Buddhist monk all spoke at the event, ephasizing the message that it’s important for people to feel like they have the support of those around them after a tragedy.

Prior to the start of the vigil, attendees took part in what was billed as a walk of “healing and solidarity.”

Kevin Joachin, a volunteer for the event, said it was an opportunity to give back to the community after it suffered through the tragedy.

“It’s been a great help so far – just by the numbers, the support, the encouragement,” said Joachin.

“Today’s event is a great demonstration not just to the community here, but to Toronto that we are strong, and we will move forward together.”

Jennifer Ludlow, who attended the march along with her church, had many friends who witnessed the attack and tried to help in the aftermath.

“It’s amazing how on this one stretch of street, so many people are connected and affected by it,” said Ludlow.

“To come together as a large group really does bring us all together, and shows us there is hope on the other side.”

On Friday, officials released the names of all eight women and two men who were killed in the incident.

They ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

By Sunday morning, a city-organized fundraiser for the families of those affected had raised almost $1.7-million.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident. Police say they will be laying three additional attempted murder charges.