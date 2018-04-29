Loading articles...

Two men suffer life-threatening injuries after car hits tree in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Apr 29, 2018 at 5:40 pm EDT

Two men taken to hospital following single car crash in Richmond Hill (@councillorliu/TWITTER)

York police say two men have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. to the intersection of Spadina Road and Weldrick Road East.

Police have closed Spadina from Brookshill Crescent to Leach Gate as they investigate the cause of the collision.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies