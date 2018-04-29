Scores and Schedule

Sunday’s Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 4 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 1-1)
Nashville 5 Winnipeg 4 (2OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
—
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best of five)
Toronto 4 Utica 0
(Toronto wins series 3-2)
—
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Cleveland 105 Indiana 101
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Second Round
Houston 110 Utah 96
(Houston wins series 1-0)
—
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5 Detroit 3
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7 Texas 2
Seattle 10 Cleveland 4
Houston 8 Oakland 4
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 2 L.A. Angels 1
National League
Miami 3 Colorado 0
Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 0
Washington 3 Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 14 San Diego 2
San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Cincinnati 8 Minnesota 2
—
MLS
Orlando City 2, Colorado 1
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1
Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 0
—
Monday’s Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
(Boston leads series 1-0)
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
—
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best of five)
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
—
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
—
MLB
American League
Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-2) at Washington (Roark 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-0) at Miami (Straily 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 0-1) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
—