Raptors will face Cleveland in 2nd round of NBA playoffs

LeBron James had 45 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 105-101 on Sunday to win their opening-round playoff series in seven games.

James improved to 13-0 in first-round series over his career.

Toronto’s Tristan Thompson also had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Victor Olapido scored 27 points for the Pacers while Darren Collison added 23 points.

The Toronto Raptors will now face Cleveland in second-round action. That series is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre.