Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Apr 29, 2018 at 7:20 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

There were also 50 guaranteed prizes of $50,000.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 2 will be approximately $7 million.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies