Yemeni forces: Senior Islamic State leader killed in south

SANAA, Yemen – Yemeni security forces say they have raided a militant hideout in Yemen’s south, killing a top Islamic State group leader.

The media office of Aden’s security department said Saturday’s raid killed Saleh Naser Fadl al-Bakhshi and led to the arrest of three other IS members.

The office said in a statement that al-Bakhshi refused to surrender and opened fire on anti-terrorism forces, killing one and wounding two others. The three IS members surrendered after al-Bakhshi’s death, according to the statement.

Yemen was plunged into civil war more than three years ago. Al-Qaida and an Islamic State group affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence.

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the capital, Sanaa, was seized by Shiite rebels known as Houthis in 2014.