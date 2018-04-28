Warriors' Stephen Curry sitting out Game 1 against Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. – Stephen Curry is sitting out Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against New Orleans as he continues to recover fully from a sprained left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement during his pregame news conference Saturday night. Kerr says it’s “very likely” the two-time MVP will play in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Curry returned to full practice Thursday and only scrimmaged 5 on 5 for the first time Friday, and Kerr prefers that Curry get additional on-court time at full speed Sunday before inserting him back into the rotation — which could be off the bench initially or on a minutes restriction, or both.

Curry was injured March 23 on the same night he returned from a six-game absence with a hurt right ankle.

