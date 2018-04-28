Important to ‘get on’ with TTC Relief Line: Tory

There was a glimmer of hope Saturday for TTC riders calling for relief from packed subway cars, streetcars and buses in the downtown core.

Mayor John Tory was on hand as plans for the southern part of the Relief Line were shared at an open house in St. James Cathedral Centre on Saturday morning.

The planned 7.5-kilometre subway line with eight stations will connect the downtown core to Pape Station on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth to relieve crowding on Line 1 south of Bloor, at the Bloor-Yonge interchange and on surface routes.

“It’s really important that we get on with the Relief Line, and we’re further ahead with it now than ever before,” Tory said.

“This public input is part of people telling me they don’t want the station here or there’s going to be too much noise there. We have to listen and make further changes, but we’re getting on with the Relief Line and that’s the most important thing.”

Over the past several months, the TTC Board approved design, tunnelling and geotechnical work. For the assessment process, the city is sending letters to property owners along the route who may be affected by the project.

The second phase — the Relief Line North — will extend north from Pape Station and connect to existing and future rapid transit, like Line 5 Eglinton and Line 4 Sheppard.

“There’s a lot of anticipation and excitement in the community,” said Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam.

“We’ve been talking about it … politicians have debated at city hall. The fact that we’re out in the community with some drawings and some proposed lines and where they’re going is now making it very tangible and real.”

The third and final public information session on the Relief Line South will be held Monday at Morse Street Junior Public School at 180 Carlaw Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Related stories:

This week’s TTC troubles prompts renewal in calls for downtown relief line

New TTC report shows staggering extent of rush hour overcrowding

Issues with Toronto subway raise questions about city’s position as major hub