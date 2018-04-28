Toronto Wolfpack shell Halifax RLFC 42-10 to extend win streak to 10 games

LONDON, England, United Kingdom – Cory Paterson scored twice in his return from injury and Ryan Brierley was a perfect 7-for-7 on kicks as the Toronto Wolfpack extended their win streak to 10 games with a 42-10 shelling of Halifax RLFC on Saturday at New River Stadium.

The Wolfpack held onto first place in the second-tier Betfred Championship with a record of 10-1-1.

Paterson, who played in his first game in more than two months because of a torn tendon in a finger and torn ligaments in his wrist, scored two tries, Liam Kay added two of his own, while Bob Beswick, Andy Ackers and Brierley also scored a try each.

Brierley also didn’t miss on range, scoring seven goals.

Ben Heaton and Conor McGrath had tries for Halifax, who sit fifth in the league with a 7-4-0 record. Shane Grady also had a goal for Halifax.

After spending the entire season in Europe because of the installation of a new artificial surface at Toronto’s Lamport Stadium, the Wolfpack will finally head home for their home opener on May 5.

However, the renovations have yet to be completed and the game will take place at Fletcher’s Fields north of the city.