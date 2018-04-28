Saturday’s Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Boston at Tampa Bay
(Series tied 0-0)
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
(Vegas leads series 1-0)
—
AHL Playoffs
First Round
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
(Lehigh Valley leads series 2-1)
—
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
Second Round
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
(first game of series)
—
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0) 1st game
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1)
Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2)
—
MLS
Atlanta United FC 4 Montreal 1
Chicago at Toronto FC
D.C. United at Philadelphia
San Jose at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
—