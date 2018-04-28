Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies. We use cookies ( why? ) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.



Loading articles... Saturday's Games Sports Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern) NHL Playoffs Second Round Boston at Tampa Bay (Series tied 0-0) San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0) — AHL Playoffs First Round Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. (Lehigh Valley leads series 2-1) — NBA Playoffs First Round Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3) Second Round New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. (first game of series) — MLB American League Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0) 1st game Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m. Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m. Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m. Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m. National League Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1) Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40 p.m. Interleague Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2) — MLS Atlanta United FC 4 Montreal 1 Chicago at Toronto FC D.C. United at Philadelphia San Jose at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m. New York at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. — ON AIR RIGHT NOW --:-- --:-- --:-- --:-- --:-- --:-- Latest Traffic Latest Business

Create a new password We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

Create a new password We'll send you a link to create a new password. {* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* backButton *} {* forgotPassword_sendButton *} {* /forgotPasswordForm *} {* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}{* /forgotPasswordForm *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

My profile {* profilePhotoCustom *} {* public_profileBlurb *} Display Name: {* public_displayName *} {* public_name *} {* public_gender *} {* public_birthdate *} {* public_emailAddress *} {* public_address *} {* public_phoneNumber *}

Thank you

for signing up! Updating your profile data... You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content. You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content. An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please contact us.

Sign In Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}! {* loginWidget *} Or Use another account {* loginWidget *}

Almost Done! Please confirm the information below before signing up. {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_firstName *} {* socialRegistration_lastName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the {* backButton *} {* /socialRegistrationForm *} {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_firstName *} {* socialRegistration_lastName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the website terms of service and privacy policy and that I agree to be bound by them.{* /socialRegistrationForm *}

Sign in to complete account merge {* backButton *} {* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *} {* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *} {* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* mergePassword *}{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Almost Done! Please confirm the information below before signing up. {* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_firstName *} {* traditionalRegistration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *} Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters Be the First to Know Daily updates for Weather, Traffic, New, and Entertainment

680 NEWS Insiders Newsletter Weekly updates on weekend events, tips, contests/offers

Promotions Send me promotions, surveys and info from 680 NEWS and other Rogers brands.

Weather Guarantee Jackpot Giveaway Notify me when there is a 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot potential winner announcement

Its Your Birthday! Send me a special email on my birthday.

From Our Partners Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me. I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time {* backButton *} {* createAccountButton *} {* /registrationForm *} {* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_firstName *} {* traditionalRegistration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the website terms of service and privacy policy and that I agree to be bound by them.{* /registrationForm *}

Your Verification Email Has Been Sent Check your email for a link to reset your password.

Create a new password We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

Create a new password We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one. {* #resetPasswordForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resetPasswordForm *} {* #resetPasswordForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resetPasswordForm *}

Your password has been changed Password has been successfully updated.

Change password {* newPasswordForm *} {* newpassword *} {* newpasswordConfirm *} {* /newPasswordForm *} {* newPasswordForm *} {* newpassword *} {* newpasswordConfirm *} {* /newPasswordForm *}

You did it! Thank you for verifying your email address.

Resend Email Verification Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email. {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *} {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *}