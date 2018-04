Toronto police are on the hunt for gunmen after a shooting in Regent Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call reporting six shots fired in the Dundas and Sackville Streets area around 12:30 a.m.

One man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.