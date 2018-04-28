Offensive lineman Ryan Hunter agrees to terms with Kansas City Chiefs

Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night after being bypassed in the NFL draft.

The six-foot-five, 318-pound Hunter was a versatile three-year starter at Bowling Green, seeing action at fullback, centre, tight end, both tackle positions and left guard.

Hunter, from North Bay, Ont., was projected as a late-round selection or priority free agent heading into the draft.

More than 20 NFL scouts watched Hunter perform at Bowling Green’s pro day last month.

Hunter also excelled in the classroom, receiving multiple MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete (2015-17) and Academic All-Mac (2014-2017) honours.

He earned his criminal justice degree before starting his Masters of Business Administration last spring and wants to attend law school.

The draft is the culmination of a seven-year journey for Hunter.

He left North Bay at age 16 for Canisius High School in Buffalo, N.Y., hoping to improve and increase his odds of playing collegiate football.

Hunter lived with a family in Buffalo while completing high school there and even watched the NFL draft there.