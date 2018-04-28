Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 28, 2018 at 5:40 am EDT

TORONTO – There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 4 will be approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies