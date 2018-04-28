Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Buffalo Sabres get first overall pick in NHL draft lottery

Last Updated Apr 28, 2018 at 11:00 pm EDT

TORONTO – The Buffalo Sabres will have the first overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second and the Montreal Canadiens will go third in this summer’s draft.

The Ottawa Senators fell from second to fourth in the draft order, the Vancouver Canucks will go seventh and the Edmonton Oilers are No. 10.

More coming.

