Man in custody after ramming police car on Gardiner Expressway

Last Updated Apr 28, 2018 at 10:43 pm EDT

Suspected car thief rams police cruiser while trying to evade police on Gardiner Expressway (@shumsdizzle/TWITTER)

A man is in custody suspected of stealing a car and ramming a police cruiser on the Gardiner Expressway.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

An eyewitness tells 680News a suspect in a white Porsche convertible was leading police on a brief chase along the westbound Gardiner, weaving in and out of traffic, before mounting the shoulder and crashing into another police cruiser near the Dufferin Street bridge.

The suspect then bailed from the car and led police on a brief footchase before he was apprehended.

No word on what charges have been laid.

