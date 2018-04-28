One man dead in collision on Hwy 403

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a collision on Highway 403 left one man dead overnight.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a vehicle was reported travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 in the early hours of Saturday morning. The vehicle hit a concrete guard rail near Eglinton Avenue around 3:20 a.m. in what Schmidt called a “catastrophic” collision.

A 29-year-old Whitby man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal collision: Wrong way vehicle on #Hwy403, 29 year old man dead. https://t.co/u2J8NHu2mT — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 28, 2018

It is unclear how or when the vehicle entered the highway and why it was going the wrong way. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collision including whether alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call Port Credit OPP.