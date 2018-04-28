Gunnlaugson and McEwen win tiebreakers to reach playoffs at Champions Cup

CALGARY – Winnipeg skips Jason Gunnlaugson and Mike McEwen won tiebreaker games Saturday morning to reach the playoff round at the Champions Cup.

Gunnlaugson scored a single in the eighth end for a 4-3 victory over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., while McEwen doubled Saskatoon’s Colton Flasch 6-3.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games in the men’s and women’s draws were scheduled for later Saturday at WinSport Arena.

The finals were set for Sunday. The Champions Cup is the final Grand Slam event of the season.