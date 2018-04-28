Gunmen kill 4 in northwestern Pakistan along Afghan border

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan – Gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border, official said Saturday.

Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck Friday night.

Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing. The victims’ bodies were transported to their hometown.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but Islamic militants had sanctuaries in the tribal region up until a 2009 Pakistani army operation. The army eventually declared the area cleared of militants with most militants escaping to Afghanistan but some sporadically strike back.

On Saturday in the southwestern city of Quetta, gunmen attacked an electronics shop and fatally shot two shopkeepers, both of them minority Hazara Shiites, said Mohammad Alam, area police officer.

Alam said the assailants escaped on motorcycles. He said police were looking for the attackers.

It was the sixth attack in recent months targeting Shiites in Quetta. Last week, authorities said gunmen shot two Shiites dead and wounded a third in the city. They were local officials in Shiite community organizations. A Shiite shopkeeper was also killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack but Sunni extremists have claimed past such attacks. Sunni extremists view Shiites as heretics and apostates.