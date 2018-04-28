Two male suspects sought in Eglinton West stabbing

Police are looking for two male suspects after a stabbing in the Eglinton West area late Friday night.

Police responded to a call in the Eglinton and Oakwood Avenues area around 11 p.m.

They say there was a dispute between two males and a man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to the back. Paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two males fled the area. A description is not available at this time.