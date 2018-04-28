Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Two male suspects sought in Eglinton West stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Apr 28, 2018 10:15 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 28, 2018 at 10:42 am EDT
Police are seeking two male suspects seen fleeing from the scene of a stabbing on Eglinton Avenue West on April 27, 2018. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan
Police are looking for two male suspects after a stabbing in the Eglinton West area late Friday night.
Police responded to a call in the Eglinton and Oakwood Avenues area around 11 p.m.
They say there was a dispute between two males and a man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to the back. Paramedics say he was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say two males fled the area. A description is not available at this time.
