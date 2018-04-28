Increased security around BMO Field for Saturday's TFC game

If you’re heading to BMO field to see Toronto FC in action on Saturday, you might notice some added security around the stadium.

Toronto police say there is no imminent threat, but more officers and security personnel will be on hand as a precaution.

A few post-game road restrictions are also in effect in the immediate area surrounding BMO Field to “ensure the safe flow of pedestrian traffic”, police said in a release.

Exhibition Place will be restricted to only hotel guests and employees of area buildings. Accessibility vehicles that need access to the stadium are directed to use Gate 4 which can be accessed via Ontario Drive off Lake Shore Boulevard West.

People are also being encouraged to take public transit or carpool to reduce congestion in the area.

Following Monday’s van attack in North York, event organizers in the city are re-evaluating security measures and number of Toronto landmarks including Union Station and the Rogers Centre have installed temporary concrete barriers.

