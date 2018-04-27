Man seriously injured after vehicle slides down embankment onto Hwy. 407

A man has been rushed to hospital after his vehicle crashed into the cement median on Highway 407.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

According to paramedics, the vehicle was heading on Airport Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and the vehicle slid down the embankment onto the 407. The vehicle crashed head-on into the median.

The driver has been taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.