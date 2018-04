Toronto police have released security images and video of a person of interest in an east end fire investigation.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze near Danforth and Carlaw avenues on Thursday, April 12 at around 4:30 a.m.

The person of interest is described as wearing a dark baseball cap, dark jacket, light pants, dark shoes with white soles and light-coloured gloves.

If you know anything contact police.