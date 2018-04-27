Allegations against TVO host Steve Paikin ‘not substantiated,’ probe finds

A third-party investigation has found sexual harassment allegations against TVO host Steve Paikin are “not substantiated.”

Ontario’s public broadcaster commissioned the probe in February in response to allegations made by former Toronto mayoral candidate Sarah Thomson.

Thomson alleged Paikin propositioned her over lunch in 2010 and that she “politely” declined the offer. She further alleged he made a sexualized comment at a political event two years later.

Paikin, host of TVO’s flagship current events program The Agenda, addressed the issue in a Facebook post a few days later, saying the allegations were “bogus” but that he had alerted his employer.

He continued to host the show during the investigation, which spanned 11 weeks and involved interviews with 21 witnesses.

“The investigator found that the allegations were not substantiated and Mr. Paikin did not violate TVO policies. As such, the investigation is now closed.

“TVO is proud of the work of Steve Paikin, who has been at the centre of TVO’s journalism for more than 25 years.”

Paikin said he is relieved by the report’s findings.

“While the last 11 weeks have been pretty difficult, I’m relieved to read this report,” he said on Twitter. “My deepest thanks to all who believed me.”

