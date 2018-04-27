NewsAlert: Korean leaders agree to military talks next month

GOYANG, South Korea – The leaders of North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold high-level military talks next month to reduce animosity.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in also repeatd a past vow to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons, but they did not announce specific measures.

They also agreed that the South Korean president will travel to North Korea in the autumn and agreed to hold reunions of war-separated families and set up liaison office in North Korean border city.

Moe to come.