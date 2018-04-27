Missing medical helicopter found, condition unclear

HAZELHURST, Wis. – Emergency responders have found a missing medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin, but no word yet about the people on board.

The last contact with the helicopter was Thursday night. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the helicopter was later located in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometres) northwest of Green Bay.

The agency released no details about the accident, including how many people were on board or their conditions, but did note that one of the agencies responding was the local coroner.

The sheriff’s office referred questions from The Associated Press to Ascension Health, which didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails Friday morning.

Authorities say the last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call that the chopper was missing 25 minutes later. At least eight agencies were involved in the search.