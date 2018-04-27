HBC says Saks data breach lasted up to 9 months until contained March 31

TORONTO – Hudson’s Bay Co. says a previously announced security breach at its Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor stores began as early as July 1 last year, but has been contained since March 31.

The Toronto-based retailer announced the breach on April 1 but provided few details at the time.

It now says the breach was caused by malware, a type of software inserted into its system to collect customer payment card information, including the cardholder name, card number and expiration date.

The details released today confirmed some of the information published weeks ago by Gemini Advisory LLC, a cybersecurity firm that detected the breach after it noticed an influx of stolen credit and debit card information for sale.

HBC says it believes the breach no longer poses a risk to customers shopping at the affected stores.

It also says there’s no indication that its e-commerce platforms, Hudson’s Bay and Home Outfitters stores in Canada or HBC Europe were affected.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)