1 arrested for impaired driving after car crashes into pole in Etobicoke

Last Updated Apr 27, 2018 at 6:05 am EDT

Emergency crews at the scene after a car crashed into a pole at Dundas Street West and Royal York Road on April 27, 2018. CITYNEWS

One person has been taken into custody for impaired driving after a car crashed into a pole in Etobicoke.

The crash happened at Dundas Street West and Royal York Road and Dundas Street West around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

