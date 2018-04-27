Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

CALGARY – Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the team at the end of the month.

He has been with the NHL club since September 2013.

In a news release, Flames president Ken King says the team and Burke determined together that it was time to move on.

General manager Brad Treliving, vice-president of hockey operations Don Maloney and assistant GM’s Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall will direct the team’s hockey operations going forward.

Calgary missed the playoffs this year after finishing with a 37-35-10 record.