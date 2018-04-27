Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NewsAlert: TMX Group closes markets early due to technical problems
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 27, 2018 2:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2018 at 3:20 pm EDT
A man works in the TMX broadcast centre in Toronto, May 9, 2014. The TMX Group says technical problems Friday afternoon affected the Toronto Stock Exchange, Montreal Exchange and others markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
TORONTO – The TMX Group says it has decided to shut down all markets early, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the remainder of the day. The announcement came about one hour before the usual closing time of 4 p.m. ET. Technical problems began affecting the TMX exchanges about 2 p.m. ET.
