Loading articles...

NewsAlert: TMX Group closes markets early due to technical problems

Last Updated Apr 27, 2018 at 3:20 pm EDT

A man works in the TMX broadcast centre in Toronto, May 9, 2014. The TMX Group says technical problems Friday afternoon affected the Toronto Stock Exchange, Montreal Exchange and others markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO – The TMX Group says it has decided to shut down all markets early, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the remainder of the day. The announcement came about one hour before the usual closing time of 4 p.m. ET. Technical problems began affecting the TMX exchanges about 2 p.m. ET.

More coming

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies