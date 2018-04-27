Loading articles...

AP Explains: A look at DNA-sharing services and privacy

Last Updated Apr 27, 2018 at 7:40 pm EDT

Joseph James DeAngelo makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo 72, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges in connection with a series of violent crimes throughout California in the 1970's and 1980's. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The use of a genealogy website to track down a suspected serial killer illustrates both the power of DNA-sharing services and the privacy concerns that surround them.

Commercials for companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com pitch their services as a fun way to learn about family heritage. Those companies sought to distance themselves from the free GEDmatch website used by police searching for California’s Golden State Killer. But the case exposed questions about uploading DNA test results to the internet.

Daniel De Simone is a New Jersey researcher whose relatives have used DNA services. He says the California investigation reinforced the fears of people who are skeptical about sharing their genetic information.

The co-founder of GEDmatch insists that his company does not “hand out data.”

