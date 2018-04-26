Tory urgently requesting funds from province, feds for refugee resettlement

The City of Toronto says the shelter system is tapped out and it’s making an urgent request for more federal and provincial funding to help respond to the growing number of refugees coming into the city.

Mayor John Tory said the city is having a difficult time handling resettlement.

“The city has reached the limit of its ability to independently absorb the impact of ongoing migrant resettlement issues without significantly increased, direct support from our federal and provincial partners,” he told the media ahead of Thursday’s council meeting.

Tory said the number of refugees using Toronto’s shelter system has increased from about 11 per cent in 2016, to nearly 40 per cent this month. If these levels continue, the city predicts it could cost $64.5 million to provide shelter and housing to refugee claimants.

Tory said with added support from both levels of government, the city could meet the needs and address the pressures in the system.

“It’s not a policy we set but we do embrace it,” he said. “But if they set the policy and we embrace it, then we have to be a partnership in addressing the needs of the people who are going to come under that policy, and that’s all we’re asking for.”

Toronto’s shelter system continues to operate at a 96-per-cent occupancy rate.