N.L. politician steps aside as review looks into allegations of harassment

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says a cabinet minister will step aside while an independent external review looks into harassment allegations against him.

In a statement, Ball says Eddie Joyce will relinquish his duties as municipal affairs and environment minister during the review.

Ball said Wednesday that a formal complaint was lodged against a sitting member of the house of assembly for alleged harassing behaviour, adding that it was not sexual in nature.

He says a follow-up meeting was held with the complainant later Wednesday to determine the next steps.

Ball says Justice Minister Andrew Parsons will take over Joyce’s duties while the review is ongoing.

He also says Joyce has given permission to be identified in the review as the respondent, and both Joyce and the complainant support it.

(VOCM)