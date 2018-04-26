Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,637.59, up 127.84 points)

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down half-a-cent, or 8.33 per cent, to 5.5 cents on 9.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 17 cents, or 3.07 per cent, to $5.70 on 9.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 17 cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $12.97 on 7.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down eight cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $7.72 on 6.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $16.42 on 4.9 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down 48 cents, or 2.65 per cent, to $17.63 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH). Insurance. Up $19.96, or 2.93 per cent, to $702.00 on 100,345 shares. Fairfax’s president says its plans for Toys “R” Us are not limited to Canada, as it is exploring options to keep a foothold in the U.S. Paul Rivett says the Toronto-based company, whose $300-million stalking horse offer for the Canadian subsidiary of the toy retailer was approved in a U.S. court this week, is looking at pods of stores in the U.S. it can potentially invest in.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Down $1.55, or 8.12 per cent, to $17.54 on 4.5 million shares. Deep price discounts for western Canadian heavy crude have convinced Husky to reduce production from its oilsands operations. But unlike Calgary-based rival Cenovus Energy Inc., which temporarily throttled back oilsands output in the first quarter because of low prices, Husky says it is cutting output because it can make more money by buying “distressed” barrels from other producers.