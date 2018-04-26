Loading articles...

Genetic research on ancient indigenous bodies needs ethics code: scientists

Last Updated Apr 26, 2018 at 2:41 pm EDT

Genetic scientists who study the remains of ancient Indigenous people say their work needs a code of ethics to guide it.

Seven co-authors make the argument in a paper published today in the prestigious journal Science.

They say that such research without the consent and co-operation of modern Indigenous people is another form of exploitation.

They say it treats Indigenous cultures as if they were a lifeless artifact that can be studied like any other.

They also argue that working with Indigenous groups is not only better ethics, but makes for better science.

