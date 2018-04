A firefighter suffered a leg injury battling a three alarm blaze in the city’s east end.

Toronto Fire were called to a two-storey townhouse in the area of Queen Street East and Sumach Street just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Thick, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building which has been under long term renovations.

Fire officials say the injured firefighter has been treated by paramedics.

No other injuries have been reported.