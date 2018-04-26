1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle on Hwy. 50

One man is dead and three other people are in hospital after a crash involving a stolen car on the border of Brampton and Vaughan.

Peel police were called to Highway 50 near Countryside Drive just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle, which was reported stolen, crashed into another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

Four people were inside the stolen vehicle. The three other people were removed from the vehicle by firefighters. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

York regional police are taking over the investigation.

The stretch of Highway 50 will be closed for several hours as police investigate.