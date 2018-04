One person is in hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening, injuries after a car collided with a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics said three other people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There has been no word on charges.