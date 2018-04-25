City teams up with Toronto Foundation to create fund for van attack victims

In the wake of Monday’s deadly van attack at Yonge and Finch, well meaning Torontonians and organizations have launched a number of fund raising initiatives to help victims and families affected by the incident.

Mayor John Tory has announced a central fund to coordinate fundraising efforts for people looking for ways to support the victims. The city is working with the Toronto Foundation to establish the Toronto Strong Fund.

“We’re going to sit down … with a couple of the grass roots organizations that have in very good faith and in the best Toronto way stepped up to to try to raise money and see if cant coordinate all this, so that anybody who donates will know exactly how the money is going to be administered and we can find common cause in terms of where it goes,” he said today at City Hall.

Tory also announced a vigil to be held on Sunday night at Mel Lastman Square.

The #CityofTO will host the #TorontoStrong Vigil on Sunday, April 29 at 7pm at Mel Lastman Square. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and support all those who have been affected by Monday's tragedy in Toronto. More info: https://t.co/Zcfn7omnrR pic.twitter.com/XEt6Uzw8sD — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 25, 2018

To donate to the Toronto Strong Fund visit torontofoundation.ca/torontostrong.

The fund has raised over $90,000 so far.