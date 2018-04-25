Canadian Transportation Agency launches inquiry into Sunwing delays

The Canadian Transportation Agency has launched an inquiry into lengthy flight delays, cancellations and baggage problems affecting hundreds of Sunwing passengers earlier this month.

The regulator said it has received more than 80 complaints from passengers on 23 Sunwing flights about tarmac delays, flight delays, flight cancellations and lost, damaged and delayed baggage. The incidents happened between April 14 and 18, coinciding with an ice storm in Toronto.

Passengers reported being stuck in planes on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport and not being served drinks or snacks. Other flights were delayed to and from the airport by as long as 29 hours.

Some said they had to wait days for their luggage and that communication from the airline was limited.

This inquiry will focus on whether Sunwing treated its passengers in keeping with its terms and conditions of carriage — its tariff — and whether those terms and conditions are reasonable.

“Canada’s weather realities mean that air travel will sometimes be disrupted, but when that happens, passengers have rights,” said CTA head Scott Streiner.

“This inquiry will determine, based on the evidence and the law, whether Sunwing respected its obligations towards passengers during the events in question, and if not, what corrective measures should be ordered.”

An officer will take the time to gather evidence from passengers, the airline and any other relevant parties, the CTA said. But it added it will complete the inquiry as quickly as possible.