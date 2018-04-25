Loading articles...

Small aircraft short on fuel touches down on Calgary street

Last Updated Apr 25, 2018 at 10:09 am EDT

A small plane short on fuel lands on 36th Street near 16th Avenue in Calgary on April 25, 2018. 660 NEWS/Jon Muma

A small aircraft carrying six people has made an emergency landing on a Calgary street.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in this morning from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when the pilot radioed in that the aircraft was running low on fuel.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, a police spokesman, says the plane came down shortly before 6 a.m. local time on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport near the Trans-Canada Highway.

None of the four passengers and two crew members were hurt.

Lepchuk says there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and there are no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the plane’s flight, or who owns the aircraft.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies